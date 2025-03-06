US President Donald Trump announced today (Thursday) that he is suspending the tariffs he recently imposed on Mexico until next month. The decision was made following a phone call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, "After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement. This Agreement is until April 2nd. I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl. Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation!"

Following the announcement, Sheinbaum thanked Trump in a social media post. She stated that he had wanted to keep the tariffs in place at the start of their conversation, but was impressed when she presented him with the evidence of a large decline in the amount of fentanyl that crossed the border between the US and Mexico in February, showing the results of Mexico'srecent efforts to curb the flow of illegal drugs and migrants into the US from her country.

She stated that both leaders agreed to continue working together to combat the flow of illegal migrants and drugs into the US and illegal guns into Mexico, stating, “We agreed that our work and collaboration have yielded unprecedented results, within the framework of respect for our sovereignties."

“Mexico was treated with a lot of respect, and we reached this deal that benefits both nations,” she added.