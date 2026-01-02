A powerful earthquake shook southern Mexico on Friday, sending millions scrambling after the New Year holiday and briefly interrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum’s daily press conference.

The US Geological Survey said the 6.5‑magnitude quake struck near the Pacific coast in Guerrero state at a depth of 35 km, according to Reuters.

Sheinbaum was speaking in Mexico City when earthquake alarms sounded. She noted the ground was shaking beneath her before calmly evacuating alongside journalists. Sheinbaum resumed the press conference shortly afterward.

She said no damage had been reported in Mexico City.

Guerrero, home to Acapulco and other resort areas popular with holiday tourists, remains in recovery from a Category 5 hurricane that devastated the region in 2023.

