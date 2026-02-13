The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that a nonvaccinated nine-year-old boy had died from measles. The child was brought to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead after efforts to resuscitate him.

Of the 14 fatal cases of measles since the outbreak began, the majority of the victims were unvaccinated infants who were otherwise healthy and had no prior ailments.

The Health Ministry reiterates that measles is a vaccine-preventable disease and that the vaccine is safe and effective. The vaccine saves lives.

Vaccination recommendations:

* All children are advised to be vaccinated at age one and again at age six (as part of the routine immunization schedule).

In outbreak areas:

* Advancement of the second vaccine dose to age one and a half.

* Recommendation for an additional vaccine dose for infants aged 6-11 months in outbreak areas and when traveling to places experiencing an outbreak.

The Health Ministry recommends that unvaccinated individuals, as well as parents of infants who received one dose at ages 6-11 months, avoid participating in large gatherings in outbreak areas due to the risk of infection.