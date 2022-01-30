תיעוד: גנב פאות בשווי של חצי מיליון שקלים דוברות המשטרה

Police have completed an investigation of a suspect in his 40s who broke into a wig-selling business in central Jerusalem earlier this month and stole wigs and other property worth about half a million shekels.

About two weeks ago, police detectives located the suspect while he was making his getaway. When he noticed the policemen, he began to drive wildly while violating traffic laws to escape. With the help of additional police forces he was arrested while driving a stolen vehicle.

Over the weekend, an indictment was filed against him for the burglary, theft and forgery of the vehicle's identification by the Israel Police Prosecution Division.

In addition, an indictment was filed against him for reckless endangerment over his driving.