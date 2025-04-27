A criminal with a record of nearly 60 arrests was arrested after he broke into a haredi-owned wig shop in Brooklyn and stole tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise, including wigs for cancer patients.

The thief is suspected of breaking into a store in Crown Heights in the early hours of March 4. Security cameras show the suspect entering the store and leaving with a bag full of wigs and raw materials to make them.

“He took tens of thousands of dollars of wigs and materials to make the wigs, including hair and some hats and some random things,” said Rivky Krinsky, the stores co-owner.

The value of the stolen items is estimated at $30,000, with each wig totaling about $3,300.

Krinsky noted that some of the wigs, made from real human hair, were intended for cancer patients, although she did not know how many of the stolen wigs were intended for this purpose.

“The clients didn’t know because we were able to replace the orders very swiftly,” she added. “We were able to get everything out pretty much on time.”

Police arrested the thief on March 13, nine days after the incident. He is accused of breaking and entering illegally. He is now imprisoned at the Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York City.