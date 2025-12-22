Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made a joint statement this evening following a trilateral meeting in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Netanyahu began: "There is a great opportunity here, but also great challenges. We have reaffirmed our commitment to expanding the Abraham Accords, and expressed support for Lebanon's sovereignty in a future where legitimate institutions hold military power instead of terrorist militias."

"We agreed today to deepen our defense cooperation. Together, we are defending not only our own borders but critical sea lanes that support the global economy."



"I cannot skip the opportunity to call for the return of Ran Gvili, who is still held by Hamas contrary to the laws of war. We are, in general, fighting a battle of states that want to seize the future against those that want to drag us to the past. Each of our countries was conquered, but through courage and sacrifice have achieved our independence. We are three genuine democracies who will bring, prosperity, stability, and peace through strength."

President Christodoulides followed: "I want to start with my well-wishes to Jewish communities around the world on the occasion of the last day of Hanukkah. The first day, was marred by an antisemitic attack in Australia, and we stand in solidarity with all those affected."

"We reaffirmed our strategic cooperation based on shared values and goals, and our trilateral format has matured and deepened in a wide variety of sectors. I am particularly pleased to announce the reestablishment of the trilateral secretariat in Cyprus, which gives a regional framework for international task forces or working groups to reach agreements."

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to President Trump's twenty-point plan and the UN Security Council Resolution 2803. We continue to support reconstruction and humanitarian assistance in full respect of Israel's legitimate security needs. We affirmed the strategic importance of the energy projects connecting Europe with the Middle East and beyond."

"We also commit to the shared security of our civil and military infrastructure, and welcome the establishment of the trilateral maritime cybersecurity directorate to be inaugurated in Cyprus in 2026. We also welcome the 3+! forum with the United States, which has been critical for the region's architecture and stability. We realize that much more can still be achieved in fields of counterterrorism and security."

"This summit takes place just eight days before the Council of the EU. We had the opportunity to exchange ideas, including the fact that a key priority will be strengthening the EU's relations with the region, including, of course, Israel. Our presence here is not symbolic - our alliance is essential to stability and security in the Mediterranean and beyond."