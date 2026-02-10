The dairy farmers' protest escalates: A group of dairy farmers on Tuesday morning held a "funeral ceremony for Israeli dairy farming" at the entrance to the Finance Ministry and in front of the Knesset.

As part of the ceremony, the farmers piled cow manure into the shape of a fresh grave and placed a mourning wreath on top with the words "Here lies Israeli agriculture" and a pair of boots.

The dairy farmers also recited the Kaddish prayer for the agriculture industry.

"We are here following the terrible vote in the Knesset ... we fear for the welfare of the industry, we fear for the country's character, and we are conducting this ceremony," a representative of the dairy farmers said.

In addition, the dairy farmers posted an obituary that reads: "With great sorrow and deep mourning, we announce the passing of the Israeli dairy industry and food security: The Israeli Dairy Farm, of blessed memory."

"The funeral will take place in the Knesset, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. The family will sit shiva (keep the seven-day mourning period - ed.) in the moshavim and kibbutzim along the country's borders."