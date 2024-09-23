Following reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is weighing flying from the US to Israel during Shabbat (the Sabbath) following his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, sources in the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party voiced opposition to the plans.

A source in UTJ spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, clarifying that there is no place for Shabbat desecration unless it is truly a matter of saving lives.

"We oppose any action which will cause a desecration of Shabbat, unless it is truly a matter of saving lives," the source said. "If Netanyahu cannot avoid desecrating Shabbat, then it would be preferable that he cancel the trip."

Netanyahu is scheduled to speak at the General Assembly on Friday. Due to the security tensions, his flight was delayed from Tuesday to Wednesday, and it may be delayed until Thursday.

The original plan was that Netanyahu would remain in the US throughout Shabbat, and take off for Israel immediately after Shabbat ended in the US, around 2:30a.m. Sunday morning Israel time.

However, in light of the recent developments in the war between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group, the option of moving Netanyahu's flight up is under consideration - even if that would mean flying on Shabbat.