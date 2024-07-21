Israeli President Isaac Herzog will fly to Italy and France to represent the State of Israel at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games

During his visit, the President is expected to hold diplomatic meetings with the President of France, the President of Italy, the Prime Minister of Italy, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, the President of Paraguay, and other leaders attending the opening ceremony. He will discuss Israel's security challenges and promote the urgent need to return all the hostages to their homes.

President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog, will depart on Wednesday, for Italy and France.

During his visit, the President will represent the State of Israel at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games and will greet the Israeli delegation at the start of the competition along with Minister of Culture and Sport Miki Zohar.

On Wednesday, the President will visit the Olympic Village and affix a mezuzah at the Israeli delegation’s building, and will participate in a memorial commemoration together with the Israeli delegation to the Games, the Olympic Committee, and bereaved families, marking 52 years since the Munich Massacre. That evening, the President will also watch Israel's national soccer team play against Mali at the Parc des Princes Stadium.

On Thursday, the President will visit Rome, Italy, where he will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. He will then return to Paris to attend a reception hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for the heads of state arriving for the opening of the Olympic Games.

The next day, Friday, the President will meet with members of the Jewish community in France. He will then hold a diplomatic meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Later, the President and First Lady will participate in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games along the River Seine.

President Isaac Herzog stated: “We are in the midst of a difficult and painful war, which is also reflected on the international stage. At this time, it is especially important for the State of Israel to take our place resolutely and appear on every global stage, and particularly on such an important stage as the Olympics.”

He added, “Our determination to hold our heads high, despite the pain we endure, and in defiance of terror and hatred, to stand firm in our right—as any sovereign nation—to participate in the Games and do so with a high profile, with honor and great pride, is an expression of the resilient and inspiring Israeli spirit.”

“At every moment, our thoughts are with the hostages and their families. This is our highest mission and duty as a state—to never forget for a moment and to constantly work for their release, both in Israel and abroad.

“I am embarking on this diplomatic visit with this mission in mind, and I know that our athletes feel the same way. We have a wonderful delegation with tremendous potential, with an entire nation behind them, embracing, supporting, and encouraging each and every one of them. We all hope to see the Israeli flag raised as many times as possible and know that, for us, they are already winners.”