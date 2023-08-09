The Hitorerut party has raised a storm in the Jerusalem City Council with an announcement that it will operate buses on Shabbat (the Sabbath) throughout the city, Behadrey Haredim reported.

Jewish law forbids travel on Shabbat, other than for the purpose of saving a life.

According to the report, the transportation will be funded with money from Hitorerut, which is a member of the City Council. Behadrey Haredim also said that this seems to be an attempt to woo liberal voters who live in Jerusalem, ahead of the municipal elections.

On Hitorerut's Facebook page, the movement wrote, "For many years, they have been telling us that the unique character will be trampled if we even know how to mark Shabbat in a different way than others do. That there is only one way to honor the Sabbath. In Jerusalem of Hiterorut, there is a place for everyone's Shabbat."

"One wants Grandma's fish and afterwards to spend time with friends, another wants the synagogue, and another wants to eat out (and go back to the dorms). One spends time in the zoo, and another goes over the weekly Torah portion. One goes to the beach, and another likes to be at home with the kids."

The post added, "We do not want to live in a city which young people leave, and we also don't want to live in a city which is closed to everyone on weekends. We, at Hitorerut, always ask, with great respect, that everyone live his own way - not at the expense of another, but one beside the other. In the Jerusalem of Hitorerut, there is room for everyone!"

Concluding the post, the movement added, "Public transportation on Sofshabbat (a made-up slang meaning "weekend" -ed.) is also a way to say that there is also a public which does not observe Shabbat, and really wants to remain Jerusalemite. And to live here. Whoever wants a Jerusalem with a Zionist character, a Jew needs to gather his courage. Only this way will we all finally have a 'Shabbat shalom.'"

"Join us on Hitorerut's Sofshabbat Bus. The first of its kind in Jerusalem, which allows available public transportation on Shabbat - for anyone interested in it."

Behadrey Haredim noted that a few days ago, the National Unity party, led by MK Benny Gantz, voiced its support for Hitorerut in Jerusalem.