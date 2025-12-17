Yesterday (Tuesday), Israel prevented the entry of a Canadian parliamentary delegation, including six members of parliament, who sought to enter Judea and Samaria through the Allenby Crossing.

According to the Israeli Embassy in Canada, the reason for the denial was the delegation members' connections to the "Canadian Muslim Voice" organization, which is classified as a terrorist organization in Israel.

In a statement, the embassy noted that the delegation was operating under the auspices of the organization, which is largely funded by "Islamic Relief Canada" - a branch also designated as a terrorist-supporting entity in Israel. "Israel will not allow the entry of organizations and individuals linked to defined terrorist entities," the statement read.

The delegation members planned to meet with Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria, following a decision by the Israeli cabinet last week to approve the establishment of 19 new Jewish communities in the area.

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand stated after the event that her country "expressed clear opposition regarding the improper treatment of its citizens." MP Iqra Khalid from the Liberal Party, who was part of the delegation, claimed she was pushed at the border while attempting to check on the condition of another member who was taken for questioning. Despite her claims, she said the border officers knew she was a parliament member because she showed a special passport.

Another parliament member, Jenny Kwan from the New Democratic Party, stated that all delegation members had digital entry permits for the West Bank, but these were canceled on the day they entered Israel.

The "National Council of Canadian Muslims" in Ottawa issued a strong response, noting that "Israel's refusal to allow Canadian parliament members entry raises serious concerns."