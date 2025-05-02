Soldiers of the Duvdevan Unit, guided by Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) intelligence, operated in the area of Balata, in Shechem (Nablus), in order to apprehend one of the senior terrorists within the local terrorist network.

During the searches, the wanted terrorist was shot and eliminated.

Additionally, the soldiers searched the terrorists' vehicle and located a gun and magazines. Another terrorist who was present in the house was apprehended and transferred to the security forces for further questioning.

The terrorist, Omar Mustafa Abu al-Leil, a resident of Shechem (Nablus) and one of the senior terrorists in the Balata terrorist network in recent years, was involved in several shooting attacks against IDF soldiers in the Shechem region, which resulted in no IDF injuries.

He was involved in facilitating the transfer of weapons to terrorist networks in Shechem and Jenin, and was known for providing shelter and aid to wanted suspects in Shechem.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to operate to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria, wherever and whenever necessary to protect the safety and security of Israeli civilians,” the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.

