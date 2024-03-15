תיעוד הפעילות דובר צה"ל

Over the past week, soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit apprehended 16 terrorists in Judea and Samaria. In the past two days, the unit's troops, together with the Shin Bet, carried out two operations that foiled terror attacks in Israeli territory.

Duvdevan soldiers, under the guidance of the Shin Bet, eliminated Mohammad A'adel Mohammad, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative who was involved in promoting significant terrorist activity. In his home, the forces found weapons, ammunition, and military equipment.

In another activity this week in Balatah, the forces arrested three suspects, at the same time an additional force encountered two armed terrorists, shots were fired at them, and the forces apprehended an additional suspect. In another operation in Tubas, the soldiers located a wanted suspect and an M-16 assault rifle in his apartment.

IDF and Shin Bet forces are operating in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley in proactive operations to counter the threat of terrorism in the region. Until now, thousands of wanted terrorists have been arrested, more than half of which belong to Hamas, over 60 divisional operations have been carried out, and over 250 weapons have been seized. The forces are also working to seize lathes, munitions, and inciteful materials.