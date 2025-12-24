Deputy Attorney General Sharon Afek paid a visit on Wednesday to the home of Ex-IDF Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, who is suspected of obstruction of justice, Channel 14 reported.

The visit by Afek, who was Tomer-Yerushalmi's predecessor, took approximately an hour and a half. He was surprised by the Channel 14 journalist's presence and attempted to hide his face.

A statement issued on behalf of Sharon Afek said in response: “This was a visit based on a personal acquaintance. Sharon Afek did not handle the investigation file.”

Following the report, MK Yitzhak Kroizer submitted a complaint to the Maaleh Adumim Police against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Deputy Attorney General Afek on suspicion of obstruction of justice.

“According to the claims raised in the investigation and the basis of the complaint, the holding of meetings in such a forum and under these circumstances raises a serious concern of coordination of positions and harm to the integrity of the investigative process. Filing the complaint is a necessary step to protect the rule of law and public trust in the justice system. The scenes revealed in the investigation require a thorough police examination to ensure that there was no obstruction of justice.”

MK Tzvi Succot responded: “Every minute that the offender Tomer Yerushalmi is not in custody is another minute of obstruction of what remains of this investigation. Sharon Afek, as someone who was involved in overseeing the investigation, must be questioned this very evening about this visit. This is the conduct of a criminal organization.”