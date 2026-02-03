The investigative team handling the leak of a video from an incident at the Sde Teiman detention facility, as part of the probe into the former Military Advocate General, has in recent days completed the main stages of its investigation. However, the investigative materials have not yet been transferred to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

This comes despite a determination by the police’s legal adviser that the attorney general was not involved in the leak of the video from the Sde Teiman base.

The police commissioner recently met with the head of the Investigations and Intelligence Division and members of the investigative team, who presented a comprehensive overview of the findings gathered thus far.

During the meeting, the commissioner reviewed several principled issues and received clarifications from the investigators. Police officials emphasized that, contrary to reports, the police commissioner did not interfere in the conduct of the investigation.

Police said that, given the high public sensitivity of the case and the commissioner’s public responsibility, he expressed the view that an external senior professional body should be permitted to review all investigative actions taken. According to the police, such a step is customary in cases of this nature and aligns with previous Supreme Court rulings. To date, however, no external review body has been appointed.

In light of the circumstances and findings to date, the police commissioner instructed the police legal adviser to update the Attorney General and the Justice Ministry on the factual situation, insofar as it relates to examining potential conflicts of interest.

According to the legal opinion expected from the Justice Ministry, the investigative material is anticipated to be transferred to an authorized external body, which will review the investigation’s findings and determine the appropriate next steps.

Those options include completing additional investigative actions, summoning further witnesses or suspects, or filing indictments against those found to be involved.