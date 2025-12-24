Was another massacre averted in Australia? Australian police arrested Martin Glynn, a resident of Perth, who expressed support for the Sydney Hanukkah massacre and posted antisemitic comments online.

During a search of his home, several firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, Hezbollah and Hamas flags, and a shopping list for bomb-making materials were found. Glynn, 39, appeared in court after being charged.

The prosecution claims that just hours after the massacre at Bondi Beach, Glynn posted a message expressing happiness about the attack. In one post, he wrote, "I just want to say that I, Martin Glynn, 100 per cent support the New South Wales shooters."

Western Australian Premier, Rita Saffioti, told local media that "a community member saw the man's post online, recognised it as inappropriate, and reported it to the police." During the search of his home, police found six rifles, at least 4,000 rounds of ammunition, Hamas and Hezbollah flags, a notebook containing antisemitic and neo-Nazi ideology, including support for Hitler, and a list of bomb-making components.

In court, Glynn claimed, "I had a strong opinion about the war in Gaza. I hoped to highlight hypocrisy by creating the post on Instagram." Regarding the accumulation of ammunition at his home, he said, "I was preparing for judgment day. The materials for making bombs were actually fire-starting materials. I did not intend to harm anyone." Judge Benjamin Tiers stated during the trial, "There is nothing illegal or inherently wrong with supporting the Palestinian cause. What is wrong is posting comments online that support the massacre of innocent civilians."