Israel National News - Arutz Sheva has received dozens of complaints regarding an untenable reality: There are no bomb shelters or protected spaces in dozens of young settlements in Judea and Samaria.

"Other than a select few, most of the residents in our town have no bomb shelters," the residents told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva. "It is unnecessary to add that the vast majority of the young settlements are caravans and prefabricated construction, so in times of emergency we are helpless and forced to rely only on Heavenly mercy."

"Even though this is not the first time rockets have been fired towards the young settlements, there is still no solution. During the night, unfortunately, we once again experienced what helplessness is like."

A number of local authorities who received Israel National News - Arutz Sheva's request for comment said they are aware of the issues but budgets have not yet been issued and processes have not yet been implemented on the matter, such that there is no solution in sight.

The young settlements are not the only location where bomb shelters are a rarity: Residents of illegal Bedouin outposts in southern Israel have also complained about the lack of shelter - the reason the only casualty of Iran's massive missile attack in April was a young Bedouin girl. In some cases, various organizations or private donors have funded mobile bomb shelters, which are set up in the various communities and allow residents to seek shelter from missiles.

These shelters, however, are expensive, and the cost of funding enough for everyone whose communities lack adequate shelter is prohibitive.