Federal officials announced Monday that the US Department of Education has opened a review into safety measures at Brown University, following a mass shooting on campus earlier this month that left two students dead and nine others wounded, Reuters reported.

According to the department’s statement, investigators will examine Brown’s emergency notification and surveillance systems.

The suspect in the shooting, also accused of murdering MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, was found dead this past Thursday in a New Hampshire storage facility.

Brown University President Christina Paxson said the institution is “deeply committed” to campus safety. She noted that one of two emergency notification systems sent text messages and emails to 20,000 individuals following the shooting. She explained that the university decided not to activate the siren alert, fearing it could drive people toward the building where the gunman remained active.

Paxson added that the campus operates 1,200 security cameras, though officials said the shooting took place in an older section of a facility that had few or none.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 48-year-old Claudio Neves Valente. Police said he entered a building used for engineering and physics on December 13 and fired at least 44 rounds from a 9 mm pistol.

The Education Department has ordered Brown to provide extensive documentation by January 30, including crime logs, security reports, and emergency response protocols. The review will determine whether the university violated federal law requiring schools to maintain specific safety standards as a condition for receiving federal student aid.