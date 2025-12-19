The suspected shooter connected to the Brown University mass shooting was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Thursday, law enforcement officials confirmed.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Portuguese national Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, 48. He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a New Hampshire storage facility.

News of the suspected shooter’s death came as authorities entered the storage facility.

A law enforcement source told Fox News earlier that the suspect was seen in surveillance video entering the storage facility at some point, but is unclear if he ever exited.

Earlier on Thursday, CBS News reported that law enforcement authorities are examining whether there is a connection between the deadly mass shooting at Brown University and the targeted killing of MIT professor Nuno Loureiro two days later.

Providence police said the investigation remains ongoing and that detectives are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating and speaking with a second individual who encountered the person of interest before the shooting. Investigators said this individual was in close proximity to the suspect prior to the attack and may be able to provide information critical to advancing the case. Police have not released identifying details about this person.