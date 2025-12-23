The Tel Aviv District Prosecution Unit filed a serious indictment on Monday against a 46-year-old Tel Aviv resident. It includes five counts of breaking into a place of worship and theft, plus a request to detain him until the end of proceedings.
Patrol officers from the Lev Tel Aviv police station arrested the suspect last Monday. They responded to a break-in report at a synagogue on Yehuda Halevi Street in Tel Aviv, then took him for questioning and jailed him.
The investigation, conducted with Yarkon District forensic investigators, revealed the suspect allegedly entered by climbing to a window, pushing it open, and climbing through - on five separate occasions over the past month.
In each incident, he allegedly stole money from the premises, including charity boxes, plus other property. Police released security-camera footage documenting the break-ins.
The indictment charges breaking into a place of worship in five cases and theft. The prosecution seeks to keep the suspect in custody until proceedings conclude.