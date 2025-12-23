The Tel Aviv District Prosecution Unit filed a serious indictment on Monday against a 46-year-old Tel Aviv resident. It includes five counts of breaking into a place of worship and theft, plus a request to detain him until the end of proceedings.

​Patrol officers from the Lev Tel Aviv police station arrested the suspect last Monday. They responded to a break-in report at a synagogue on Yehuda Halevi Street in Tel Aviv, then took him for questioning and jailed him.

​The investigation, conducted with Yarkon District forensic investigators, revealed the suspect allegedly entered by climbing to a window, pushing it open, and climbing through - on five separate occasions over the past month.

​In each incident, he allegedly stole money from the premises, including charity boxes, plus other property. Police released security-camera footage documenting the break-ins.

​The indictment charges breaking into a place of worship in five cases and theft. The prosecution seeks to keep the suspect in custody until proceedings conclude.