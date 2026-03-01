נתניהו מבטיח: עוצמת התקיפות תלך ותתגבר רועי אברהם, לע"מ; סטילס: אבי אוחיון

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a statement on Sunday on the roof of the Israeli military headquarters, the Kirya, in Tel Aviv, following a meeting with the defense chiefs.

"I just finished a meeting with the Defense Minister, Chief of Staff, and the Mossad Director. I gave orders to continue the campaign. Yesterday, we eliminated the tyrant Khamenei. Together with him, we eliminated dozens of officials in the oppressive regime," Netanyahu declared.

He added, "Our forces are now striking at the heart of Tehran with increasing intensity, and this will only continue to escalate further over the coming days."

Netanyahu also discussed the fatal missile strike in Beit Shemesh, which claimed the lives of nine. "And yet, these are painful days. Yesterday here, in Tel Aviv, and now in Beit Shemesh, we lost dear people. My heart goes out to the families, and on behalf of all of you, citizens of Israel, I send my wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded."

“We are in a campaign in which we are bringing the full strength of the IDF to the battle, as never before, in order to ensure our existence and our future. But we are also bringing to this campaign the assistance of the United States, my friend, US President Donald Trump, and the US military. This coalition of forces allows us to do what I have yearned to do for 40 years: smite the terror regime hip and thigh. This is what I promised - and this is what we shall do," the Prime Minister concluded.