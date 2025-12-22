Eli Feldstein, who served as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s communications adviser in the period following the October 7 attack, appeared in an interview on Kan 11’s program “Yihiyeh Tov” (“It Will Be Good”), revealing his version of events from inside the Prime Minister’s Office in real time.

Feldstein, who is currently standing trial in the affair involving the leak of a document to Bild while the investigation into the “Qatargate” affair continues, recounted how, days after the massacre, he received a single task from Netanyahu.

In a preview released from the interview, he describes: “He asks me, what are they talking about on the news? Are they still talking about responsibility (for the events of October 7)? And I tell him, yes. They’re talking about responsibility.”

“And then I receive a task from him-think about what to do with this. What do I do about responsibility? Think of something that can be said that will calm the media storm around the question of whether the prime minister is taking responsibility or not for October 7.”

When asked what the prime minister looked like when he assigned him the task, Feldstein replies: “Frightened.”

In the interview, Feldstein describes how he stayed close to Netanyahu from October 11 until his arrest, referring to himself as “the fly on the wall” in the Prime Minister’s Office during the height of historic days.