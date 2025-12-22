Israel’s mission to the United Nations on Sunday held a moment of silence for the victims of last week’s terrorist attack in Sydney, Australia.

“A week after the deadly terrorist attack in Sydney, in which Jews were murdered during the Hanukkah holiday celebrations, we bow our heads and stand for a moment of silence in memory of the victims,” said Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon.

“Antisemitic terrorism will never deter us. We will continue to stand together, with pride and unity,” he stressed.

The eighth Hanukkah candle was lit earlier on Sunday at the site of the Bondi Beach attack in Sydney. One of the candles was lit by members of ZAKA's international delegation who operated at the scene.