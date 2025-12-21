מתנדבי זק"א מדליקים את הנר זק"א

The eighth Hanukkah candle was lit today (Sunday) at the Bondi Beach attack site in Sydney, Australia, when one of the candles was lit by members of ZAKA's international delegation who operated at the scene.

The candle was lit by ZAKA Europe commander Nachman Dickstein, who remained in Australia after Shabbat with the local Jewish community. He chose to extend his stay to continue assisting the Jewish community in the difficult days following the attack.

At the end of the event, ZAKA volunteers received a letter of appreciation from Rabbi Levi Wolf, a Chabad emissary in the city, in which he thanked them for their special operations during the holiday.

In his letter Rabbi Wolf wrote, "Hanukkah is not only about the light within our homes, but bringing light even to the darkest places. You are a living example of genuine kindness."

Most members of the ZAKA delegation returned to Israel last Friday after completing their work at the massacre site. Representatives of the organization who remained continued to accompany the Jewish community, as part of an ongoing mission of doing 'true kindness' - a phrase in Judaism referring to a kindnss that can never be repaid - in Israel and around the world.

Dickstein said, "I chose to remain with the community to strengthen, listen and assist in every possible way. Part of ZAKA's mission is to be there not only at the scene, but also alongside the people and the hearts that were broken. Today I was privileged to light the Hanukkah candles in the very place where the murderous massacre occurred, and bring the little light which dispels much darkness."