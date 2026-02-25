A Turkish Air Force fighter jet crashed early Wednesday morning in western Turkey, killing the pilot, authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 1:00 a.m. in Balikesir Province, shortly after the aircraft took off. Contact with the jet and its radar signal was reportedly lost moments into the flight.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched to the area and later found the wreckage near the takeoff base. Video shared on social media showed a large explosion upon impact, underscoring the severity of the crash.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, was pronounced dead at the scene. The governor of Balikesir confirmed the incident and expressed condolences to the pilot’s family, saying the nation mourns the loss of one of its service members.

Turkish authorities have launched an official investigation into the crash. The justice minister announced the formation of a special investigative committee to determine whether technical failure or human error caused the incident.