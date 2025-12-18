תחילת העימותים בין הקיצוניים למשטרה קרדיט: קבוצת מחאות החרדים הקיצוניים

Ten police officers were injured in clashes that broke out Thursday afternoon in Jerusalem after a parking inspector issued a ticket to young haredi men, likely draft dodgers, near the city's Bar Ilan Street.

The police clarified that it was just a parking ticket and had no connection to the IDF.

Numerous police forces were called to the scene, where a crowd surrounded them. The rioters overturned a police vehicle and threw stones and trash at it. The police used crowd dispersal methods, including tear gas, to clear the area. Four rioters were arrested.

One of the Yassam officers was filmed striking protesters with a baton after they moved away from the riot area.

Israel Police Commissioner Major General Daniel Levy, said that the police "will hold all those involved accountable."

"This is a very serious incident of disruptions of order and assault of police officers. I strongly condemn the assault on the officers and inspectors by lawbreakers who spared no means in attempting to harm police officers and cause significant damage to property. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Israel Police stated: "Earlier today, after an municipal inspector issued a ticket, an attack on the team began, and police officers were called to the scene. Upon their arrival, hundreds of rioters began gathering, using severe violence, throwing stones and objects, damaging police vehicles, and injuring 10 police officers, some of whom were evacuated for continued medical treatment. In response to this violent riot, the police are using various methods, pushing back the rioters, and conducting arrests. So far, police have arrested four suspects."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir condemned the rioters, saying, "I strongly condemn the extremists' riots in Jerusalem. Assaults on police officers by lawbreaking civilians is a red line. I support and back the Israeli police officers, who work day and night with dedication and determination to maintain the security of Israeli citizens and public order."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded: "This is an incomprehensible failure on the part of the government and the collapse of all State institutions. It is unacceptable that haredi draft dodgers avoid arrest simply because they use violence. The Defense Minister and Prime Minister continue to encourage the mechanism of draft evasion and refusal on a historical scale."

