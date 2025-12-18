Iranian state-controlled media has begun publishing several accusations that the Bondi Beach shooting was orchestrated by Israel as a false flag operation.

Mehr News Agency accused the "Zionist regime" of orchestrating the attack as a false-flag operation to advance its interests.

Senior IRGC figure Mohammad Reza Naghdi, a top adviser to the Guards' commander, echoed this narrative in a statement carried by Fars News. He argued that Israel was the "sole beneficiary" of the shooting, claiming it would suppress pro-Palestinian protests in Australia - where Sydney has seen significant demonstrations - and bolster narratives of Jewish insecurity to encourage emigration to Israel.

Naghdi posed rhetorical questions about the choice of target, implying the attack on civilians and a place of worship diverted attention from Gaza and ultimately aided Israeli goals.

Even outlets considered more moderate, such as Tabnak, suggested the incident was staged to revive claims of antisemitism and potentially harm Iran's position internationally.

Despite the Iranian Foreign Ministry officially denouncing the attack, several of the state media outlets took a different tone, celebrating the attack and the casualties it caused. The sentiments were widely echoed on loyalist social media. Some of the posts included alleged social media profiles of the terrorists, claiming to show that they were Jewish and had served in the IDF.