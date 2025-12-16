In Palestine Square in Tehran, the capital of Iran, posters containing threats from Hezbollah against Israel have been hung in recent days.

The posters, written in Hebrew and Arabic, read: "Towards the next war: Nahariya, get ready!"

Security sources identify Iranian attempts to strengthen Hezbollah and are pushing for a significant strike against the terror group in Lebanon to prevent its further escalation.

In Israel, the need for such an action is justified by the Lebanese Army's weakness in confronting Hezbollah, and the understanding that a heavy blow to Hezbollah would dramatically change the situation, potentially allowing Lebanon to reach a settlement with Israel in the future.