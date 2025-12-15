Israeli intelligence officials believe that the massacre in Sydney, Australia, was carried out by a foreign terrorist cell supported by Iran, the British Telegraph reported.

According to the report, the manner in which the attack was carried out indicates a link to characteristics identified with a unit of the terrorist organization Hezbollah - the operational arm for attacks outside Lebanon. Israel is also examining possible links to Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

However, the Australian authorities have not yet released significant details from the investigation of the attack that confirm foreign involvement and the intention of an external country or terrorist organization.

A police spokesman in Australia said that law enforcement authorities have launched an operation designed to provide security for the Jewish community and that more than 300 police officers have been deployed to synagogues and neighborhoods where Jews live.

The investigation so far indicates that the two terrorists who carried out the attack are father and son. The Australian ABC reported that the two were Naveed Akram, 24, who was injured during the shootout, and his father, Sajid Akram, 50, who was killed at the scene. The two were licensed gunmen. The Australian police said that two active explosive devices were found at the scene and that they were neutralized by bomb disposal experts.

The father, Sajid, arrived in Australia on a student visa in 2019 from Pakistan. The son, Naveed, is an Australian citizen and was born in Australia. In 2019, he was investigated by Australia's domestic intelligence agency due to concerns that he had ties to hostile elements. At the end of the investigation, it was determined that he was not dangerous.