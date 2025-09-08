Eliyahu Yossian, a researcher specializing in Iran and the Middle East, warned over the weekend against complacency in the face of the Iranian threat, stating that Tehran is preparing for its next campaign against Israel and against Jewish targets worldwide.

Speaking at the Chabad Israeli Center in Orange County, California, Yossian presented a troubling assessment of Iran’s activities and preparations for a future escalation. He explained that the regime in Tehran is exploiting the current period to strengthen its capabilities and to build infrastructure for operations targeting Israel and Jewish communities abroad.

"Iran never stops its planning," Yossian told members of the community. "The complacency some feel during this time is extremely dangerous. The regime in Tehran views the current period as an opportunity to fortify its standing and prepare for the next confrontation."

Yossian emphasized that the Iranian threat extends far beyond Israel’s borders, endangering the security of Jewish communities around the world. He noted that Iran operates through proxies in Europe, the US, and other regions, laying the groundwork for potential future activity.

Rabbi Rafi Dadon, head of the Chabad Israeli Center in Orange County, said the lecture raised awareness among participants about the security challenges facing the Jewish people. "It is important for our community to understand the security reality and to be aware of the threats," he stated.

The event was held as part of a special community Shabbat, which included communal meals and prayers. The Chabad Israeli Center serves Israelis and Hebrew-speaking families living in California.

Yossian urged community members to remain vigilant and to cooperate with local authorities on security matters. He stressed that information and awareness are the most important tools in the struggle against threats facing Jewish communities worldwide.