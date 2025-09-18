President Isaac Herzog met on Thursday with the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji, who was visiting Jerusalem for the opening of his nation’s embassy, along with several senior ministers in his government.

During the meeting, the President spoke of the breaking news of the attack on Israelis at the Allenby Crossing.

President Herzog welcomed the Prime Minister and said: “I want to thank you on behalf of the nation of Israel for opening the Embassy in Jerusalem yesterday, it's a big step. Bless you.”

He said, “This is not an easy day. We have just heard that Israeli citizens were shot at the bridge with Jordan because terrorists want to derail our relations with Jordan. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families, and we hope things will be better, and especially we want to see the hostages back.”