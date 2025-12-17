US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned that American churches are "asleep" as antisemitism spreads in an address to the Israel Allies Foundation in Washington, D.C., the Jewish News Syndicate reported.

“We find ourselves facing echoes of the same hatred which fueled the Holocaust," Cruz said. “The world’s response to the October 7 attacks made clear that the hatred of the Jewish people did not end in 1945. The hatred that fueled the Holocaust is still alive today and is not confined to geography.”

“The poison is yielding results, especially among young people. The poison pouring into their ears is twisting their view of the world,” he added. “The Church is asleep, fueled by a heresy called replaced theology. If we lose this battle, we lose our nation."

Cruz, a consistent supporter of Israel, has criticized fellow Republicans for failing to criticize podcaster Tucker Carlson. Addressing the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention in Washington last month, Cruz said that Carlson has “spread a poison that is profoundly dangerous.”

“My colleagues, almost to a person, think what is happening is horrible, but a great many of them are frightened because he has one hell of a big megaphone," he stated, adding that he had “seen more antisemitism on the right” this year “than I have in my entire life.”

Cruz criticized Carlson's softball interview with far-right extremist Nick Fuentes. “If you sit there with someone who says Adolf Hitler was very, very cool, and that their mission is to combat and defeat global Jewry, and you say nothing, then you are [a] coward and you are complicit in that evil."

“Fuentes and Tucker and the rest of that ilk have a right to say what they are saying. Every one of us has an obligation to stand up and say it is wrong. It’s easy right now to denounce Fuentes. Are you willing to say Tucker’s name?” Cruz asked.