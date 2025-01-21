US Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tx), today (Tuesday) proposed legislation to allow American citizens to sue international organizations that support terrorist organizations, such as UNRWA's complicity with the Hamas terrorist terrorist organization.

During the Senate confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's nominee for US Ambassador to the United Nations, Elise Stefanik, Cruz stated, "UNRWA has for decades provided material support for Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza. The World Health Organization has also been deeply complicit in the use of hospitals by Hamas for terrorist activities, including the holding of hostages."

"The complicity of these organizations deepened after October 7th," he said. "The Biden Administration embraced UNRWA and the World Health Organization. Congress prohibited the Biden Administration from funding UNRWA, but the administration officials circumvented that prohibition by using UNRWA infrastructure. Yesterday, the President rightly and immediately withdrew our participation from them."

He continued, "I think that was a critical first step, but the next step is to enable American citizens to hold these organizations accountable. We currently have a very odd legal environment where these organizations enjoy more sovereign immunity than states and thus are shielded from accountability. Last Congress I introduced the Liable Act ... The bill will allow American victims of terrorism and their families to sue international organizations that support terrorism."

He announced that he will soon reintroduce this legislation.