In a special message to the Sovereignty Conference of the Yesha Council and Besheva Arutz Sheva, US Senator Ted Cruz expressed his unwavering support for Israel’s right to determine its future in Judea and Samaria.

He emphasized that this right is rooted in the Bible and continues to this day, reaffirming that the American people, including the new administration under President Trump, stand firmly with Israel.

Senator Cruz also encouraged the Israeli government to stand strong and do what is right in these areas of the biblical homeland. This underscores the importance of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.