Rabbi Nathanel Friedler of Kehillat Masada in Sydney, Australia and representative of the Or Torah Stone Strauss-Amiel Institute in Sydney, released a heartfelt video message of encouragement this morning (Monday), following the tragic massacre at a Hanukkah event in Bondi Beach.

“The very words ‘Happy Hanukkah’ feel heavy in light of the heartbreaking news from Bondi,” Rabbi Friedler said alongside his wife, Deborah. He explained that shortly after learning of the attack-which claimed the life of his close friend, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, they spoke to their children with words of hope: “We reminded them that whenever dark forces seek to harm the Jewish people, we always emerge stronger.”

“Personally, my heart breaks,” Rabbi Friedler continued. “My dear colleague and friend, Rabbi Schlanger, was murdered in this terrible event. We want to share what we told our children at bedtime-stories of Passover, Purim, and Hanukkah do not frighten them because they understand: Am Yisrael Chai.”

Reflecting on the first night of Hanukkah, the Friedlers said, “The Hanukkah candle of 2025 will never be forgotten in Sydney, but even the smallest light carries the strength, history, faith, resilience, and enduring spirit of our people.”

Rabbi Friedler also referenced the six hostages murdered in captivity, noting the recent footage of them lighting Hanukkah candles: “Just days ago, we watched the light of their candles shine from the depths-they lit them for all of us. Now, we must continue to light candles, continue to celebrate, and remain vigilant.”

He concluded with a message of solidarity: “Our hearts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones and with the wounded in hospitals. We are united in grief and hope, because the people of Israel live-and the light of Hanukkah will shine forever. Amen.”