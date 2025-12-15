British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday posted a picture of himself and his wife, who is Jewish, lighting the first candle of Hanukkah.

In the post, Starmer also reflected on the terrorist attack in Sydney, Australia, which targeted the Jewish community on the first night of Hanukkah.

“As we light the Chanukiah, our thoughts and prayers are with those murdered in the terrorist attack on Bondi Beach today, their loved ones and the whole Jewish community. Light will always win over darkness,” he wrote.

In an earlier post, the British Prime Minister denounced the attack in Sydney and wrote, “Hanukkah should be a time of celebration and joy. The news that the Bondi Beach attack was an antisemitic terrorist attack against Jewish families at a Hanukkah event is sickening. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

“The United Kingdom will always stand with Australia and the Jewish community. We are actively working with the Community Security Trust on the policing of Hanukkah events,” added Starmer.