ברית המילה לבנו של הלוחם יובל צילום: באדיבות המצלם

IDF reservist Yuval, who fought both on October 7th and in Gaza since, held a circumcision ceremony for his son in Kibbutz Kfar Aza where he fought and lost his friend Omri Michaeli.

Michaeli was wounded in Operation Protective Edge and was photographed wrapped in an Israeli flag making a victory sign with his fingers. Despite this, he did not hesitate to rush to the aid of the residents of the Gaza region.

Yuval and his family received a special permit to hold the circumcision in the kibbutz area.

Michaeli's father was honored as the godfather, and the excited parents Yuval and Neta gave their son the name "Nir Oz."