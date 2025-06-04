The synagogue of Kibbutz Be’eri hosted its first brit milah (circumcision) on Tuesday since the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023.

Moran and Itay Shabi, survivors of the massacre on the kibbutz, returned to the site of their darkest day—this time, to celebrate new life.

On that fateful day, the couple fled the safe room with their older children after smoke began seeping in and terrorists attempted to break down the door. They hid for hours among the trees before eventually being rescued by IDF forces.

Their newborn son was named Bar Shavit.

Itay Shabi shared, “On October 7th, 2023, they took everything and destroyed it all. We chose life. Our son is named Bar Shavit Shabi - Bar after Moran’s parents, Yuval and Maayan Bar, who were murdered on that fateful day and Shavit for the soldier, an IDF reservist from the Shayetet 13 naval commando unit, who pulled us from the bushes and, above all, showed humane sensitivity amid the inferno. He was honored with holding the baby during the ceremony. We were happy to hold the first brit in Be’eri’s synagogue, and most of all, we are grateful to raise the next generation of victory.”