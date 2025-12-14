Police in Redlands, California are investigating a disturbing incident in which a Jewish family’s home, decorated for Hanukkah, was targeted in a drive-by shooting, reported the Redlands Daily Facts.

An estimated 20 rounds were fired at the residence on the evening of Friday, December 12, followed by an obscenity shouted from the car, according to the report.

The resident, Jonpaul Sione Yohanan Cohen, posted an account of the attack on social media along with surveillance footage.

Cohen wrote: “My family and (I) were attacked by an antisemitic shooter tonight … The group … accosted me publicly 3 minutes before the shooting by screaming ‘free Palestine *n-word*.’” He added, “Our security camera caught sight of the shooter discharging at least 20 rounds from a yet unidentified projectile weapon at my family’s house and Hanukkah decorations.”

Police dispatched five cruisers and a helicopter in response. Redlands Police spokesman Carl Baker later said no shell casings were found at the scene.

“Home surveillance video showed no muzzle flash, leading police to believe the weapon was an airsoft handgun,” Baker noted.

Mayor Mario Saucedo condemned the attack, stating: “While we are relieved that no injuries occurred, it is important to reaffirm our support of our community members, no matter their faith. Violence and hatred have no place in Redlands.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) also denounced the incident. A spokesman said: “Last night’s shooting into the home of a Jewish family on Shabbat in Redlands, CA is another dangerous and despicable act of violence impacting the Jewish community in Southern California. The sense of security in our community has, again, been shattered by the act of cowardice and hate and that is unacceptable. ADL Los Angeles is in direct touch with the victim, and we are working in close coordination with law enforcement, local Jewish leaders, and elected officials. The suspect remains at large and must be found and held accountable.”

San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe added: “No one should ever feel threatened, targeted, or unsafe because of who they are, how they worship, or how they choose to express their faith.”