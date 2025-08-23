The parents of missing Cabazon, California, infant Emmanuel Haro have been arrested for suspected murder, the San Bernardino County Sheriff reported.

Rebecca Renee Haro, 41, and Jake Mitchell Haro, 32, parents of the missing 7-month-old, were arrested Friday approximately one week after their son went mysteriously missing, authorities said.

In a post, the Sheriff's Office said: "This investigation began on August 14, 2025, as a reported kidnapping at the Big 5 in Yucaipa. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department immediately dedicated all available resources to locate seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro."

"During the investigation thus far, numerous interviews have been conducted, search warrants have been served, digital and electronic evidence has been collected and closely analyzed. Based on the evidence, investigators determined a kidnapping in Yucaipa did not occur. It is believed Emmauel is deceased and the search to recover his remains is ongoing."

The statement continued, "Arrest warrants were obtained from the Riverside County Superior Court and on August 22, 2025, detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Homicide Detail and Specialized Enforcement Division arrested Jake and Rebecca Haro at their residence in Cabazon, for PC 187 - Murder. Both suspects were booked in a Riverside County jail without bail. No other arrests have been made, and no suspects remain outstanding."

"While these arrests mark a significant development, our focus remains on finding Emmanuel," the office stressed.

Jake Haro previously served six months in prison on willful child cruelty charges concerning a different child.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus stated, "The circumstances surrounding this investigation are tragic and we will continue to search for Emmanuel. I want to thank members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the community, and media for bringing attention to this case. I trust our justice system will hold the parents accountable."

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to http://wetip.com.