During a candle lighting ceremony at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, attended by the President of Germany Mr Frank Walter - Steinmeier, the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Kalman Meir Ber, referred to the Sydney massacre and implored world leaders to come to their senses.

"This is a war of the sons of light against the sons of darkness," cried out Rabbi Ber.

He expressed the pain of the entire Jewish people following the heinous massacre, and called upon world leaders to fight the phenomenon of antisemitism, for their own benefit as well.