As part of the testimony presented to the investigative committee led by Maj. Gen. (res.) Sami Turgeman, an Israeli plan to assassinate Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif was revealed, which was thwarted by the political echelon at least twice, Ynet reported.

According to the testimony, the Southern Command formulated a large-scale operational initiative in 2022 and then again in 2023, which included targeted assassinations, attacks on combat infrastructure, and limited ground maneuvers.

However, the political echelon refrained from approving the move, due to a desire to avoid a deliberate escalation in the Gaza Strip.

Officials in the Shin Bet, it appears, expressed support for the plan, especially in light of the severe attacks and public calls for incitement by Sinwar.

However, the policy pursued by the government, as told to the witnesses, was to leave Hamas rule intact and maintain peace in the Gaza Strip "at almost any cost."

The testimonies also show that even in cases where approval for initial planning was received from the Chief of Staff, the political echelon refrained from making a final decision, which hindered the advancement of the operation.

Senior officers who testified before the committee described the miss as the result of a misconception, which "led to the cancellation of initiatives that could have changed the course of events."