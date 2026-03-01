Be prepared for a stew of rage and falsehoods as the United States and Israel continue to strike Iran’s ballistic missile program.

There will be marches, and even riots protesting Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion mostly against Israel. These will be coming from the left and extreme right.

The left? Obviously. The Democratic Party here in the United States, for instance, is not what it used to be since it has swayed toward Ilhan Omar and her clan. Kamala and Mamdani have already condemned the attack on Iran.

The right? Here too the Conservative Movement is not what it used to be since Tucker Carlson became its leading voice, extremist to the hilt against Israel.

The right still stands for Israel, but segments of it are in his hands, and where there are cracks in the friendship between the United States and Israel, look to Tucker.

The danger is that Tucker is such a persuasive public speaker, the truth be damned.

Tucker himself says that he meets frequently with President Trump, wherein, we can believe, he cautions him against fighting Israel’s wars, namely, Iran.

Quick note to Tucker…No US troops ever fought or died for Israel. Iran is a worldwide threat.

“But Trump does not always listen to me," Tucker says with a chuckle at his sit-down with Megyn Kelly. “He’s his own man."

Well that is good to hear, but is Megyn Kelly her own woman? Does not seem that way as sitting across from Tucker she nods slavishly at his most outrages accusations against Israel, and specifically against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Blood Libel after Blood Libel. Falsehood after falsehood.

Between these two, it is a hatefest. From Tucker. this is understood. But you too, Megyn?

Perhaps Tucker’s most outlandish remark is this: ‘’Bibi tells people that he controls Trump.’

Megyn nods in feverish agreement, as Tucker goes on to add, ‘’and that is a fact.’’

Can you imagine Bibi ever saying anything like this? I can’t. Tucker repeats this slander a dozen times, until it practically becomes a dance between these two, Megyn and Tucker, and yes, Megyn, once our darling, for which I wrote the novel “News Anchor Sweetheart," has fallen into this camp with both lovely legs.

The bashing continues when we hear Tucker say that Israel is the most violent country in the world ‘and that is a fact," and as proof, Israel is fighting seven wars.

This is to suggest that Israel started seven wars and yet Israel never started a war, in its entire history, and that is a fact.

Forgotten is the fact that over the past decades the United States relied on Israel to stand as a buffer against Soviet influence upon the Middle East.

Israel is America’s frontline of defense over there, but some people choose bitterness over logic.

The Middle East was the foremost hot spot when the Soviet Union tried America across the world, and Israel, only Israel, was prepared to risk everything for America.

Does Megyn know this, while Tucker is a lost cause?

Says Tucker, ‘’Israel wants to take over the entire region," and so, he alleges, Israel is preparing to invade Syria, and Iraq and Lebanon and nearly all the rest of the Arab world.

Such is the demented mind of Tucker Carlson, and he demands proof that today’s Jews belong on the land as ancestors, and besides all the other evidence, I offer the shekel.

The shekel is used as coinage when I buy a cup of coffee in Tel Aviv, and it was used as coinage when Abraham bought the parcel of land to bury Sarah.

But never mind all that when one man’s mind is so twisted. But you, Megyn Kelly?

