The graduation ceremony for haredi soldiers certified as first-level technicians on F-16 fighter jets was held on Tuesday at the Air Force base in Haifa.

During the course, the soldiers were certified as first-level technicians on F-16 fighter jets and they will serve at the protective aircraft shelter, which functions as the operational center for combat aircraft in the Air Force.

The protective aircraft shelter unit is located in the “Scorpion" Squadron (105) at the Ramat David base. The twenty-six trained technicians will ensure that aircraft and weapon systems are ready for operational activity.

The first training course for first-level technicians from the haredi sector requires that the IDF implement necessary adjustments for them to maintain a religious lifestyle, such as gender separate accommodation, strictly kosher food, and the establishment of a synagogue in the facility.

Head of the Planning and Resources Department in the Air Force, Colonel Einav Uzan-Shemesh, stated: "Air Force missions require excellent, committed and highly motivated individuals throughout the organization. We are dedicated to making all necessary adjustments to ensure that the force is ready for all its tasks. The haredi program opens doors for anyone who wants to participate in operational activities and make an impact."

credit: דובר צה"ל

