Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday that direct communications had been restored between the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the state atomic power regulator after Russian troops left the facility, the IAEA said, according to Reuters.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the development was "very good news" and added he would lead a team of experts to the plant later this month to carry out a series of assessments.

Russian troops left the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after weeks of occupation in late March. The forces had occupied the plant the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

After capturing Chernobyl, Russian forces also captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility after hitting it with artillery fire, setting it ablaze.

There were also reports of artillery shells damaging a nuclear research facility in the city of Kharkiv, though there was no "radiological consequence".