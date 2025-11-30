Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin called on the Dublin City Council to drop the proposal to rename Herzog Park to "Free Palestine."

"The proposal would erase the distinctive and rich contribution to Irish life of the Jewish communities over many decades, including actual participation in the Irish War of Independence and the emerging State," Martin stated today (Sunday).

"The proposal is a denial of our history and will without any doubt be seen as antisemitic," he added. "It is overtly divisive and wrong. Our Irish Jewish communities’ contribution to our country’s evolution in its many forms should always be cherished and generously acknowledged."

"This motion must be withdrawn, and I ask all on Dublin City Council to seriously reflect on the implications of this move," Martin said.

Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee also condemned the move to rename the park, which is currently named for former Israeli President Chaim Herzog, who was born in Belfast and grew up in Dublin and was the father of Israel's current President, Isaac Herzog.

The office of the Israeli President stated in response to the efforts to rename the park: "We are following with concern the reports from Ireland regarding the intention to harm the legacy of the sixth President of the State of Israel, the late Chaim Herzog, as well as harming the unique expression of the historical connection between the Irish and Jewish peoples."

"Beyond being an Israeli leader, Chaim Herzog was also a hero of the campaign to liberate Europe from the Nazis and a figure who dedicated his life to establishing the values of freedom, tolerance, the pursuit of peace, and the fight against antisemitism. His father, Rabbi Isaac HaLevi Herzog, served as the first Chief Rabbi of the Irish Free State and left a significant mark on the life of the Irish nation in those days," the statement read.

"Naming the park after his son some three decades ago expressed appreciation for his legacy and the deep friendship between the Irish and Jewish peoples. Unfortunately, this relationship has deteriorated in recent years, yet we still hope for the recovery of these important ties.

"Removing the Herzog name, if it happens, would be a shameful and disgraceful move. We hope that the legacy of a figure at the forefront of establishing the relations between Israel and Ireland, and the fight against antisemitism and tyranny, will still get the respect it deserves today," the statement concluded.