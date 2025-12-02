Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday visited the IDF reservists from the 55th Brigade who were wounded in the clashes last week in Syria. The visit took place at the Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center, where the soldiers are being treated.

During the visit, Netanyahu praised the soldiers for their courage in battle, wished them a full recovery, and discussed the importance of the operations in the north against the threats from Syria.

According to Netanyahu, "After October 7th, we are determined to defend our communities on our borders, including the northern border, and to prevent the entrenchment of terrorists and hostile actions against us, to protect our Druze allies, and to ensure that the State of Israel is safe from ground attack and other attacks from the border areas."

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel demands the creation of a demilitarized buffer zone in Syria: "What we expect Syria to do, of course, is to establish a demilitarized buffer zone from Damascus to the buffer zone area, including, of course, the approaches to Mount Hermon and the summit of Mount Hermon. We hold these territories to ensure the security of the citizens of Israel, and that is what obligates us.

In conclusion, Netanyahu hinted that an agreement will be reached with the Syrians, but subject to the clear security principles: "In a good spirit and understanding of these principles, it is also possible to reach an agreement with the Syrians, but we will stand by our principles in any case."