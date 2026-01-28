MK Moshe Saada (Likud) addressed the ongoing debates over the state budget, the Draft Law, and judicial reform in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Tuesday, asserting that the budget crisis is manufactured and media-driven.

“This is not a crisis - it’s a fake crisis. The budget will pass its first reading tomorrow evening," Saada said confidently.

On the subject of the Draft Law, Saada said the issue is more complex and stems from within the haredi community. “The Draft Law is more complicated. The complexity lies within the haredi community itself."

He expressed skepticism that the current version of the law could withstand Supreme Court scrutiny. “The fewer sanctions the law includes, the lower its chances of surviving in the Supreme Court," he said. “The Court will strike it down in the end. What do the haredim want? Not the draft - the money."

Saada proposed postponing the legislation: “The right thing to do is to push the Draft Law to the next government." He argued that the current version is neither equitable nor grounded in principle and that a more comprehensive legislative approach is needed.

Watch the Hebrew video:

