Earlier today (Wednesday), during operational activity conducted by IDF troops in the area of eastern Rafah, the troops encountered several terrorists who emerged from an underground terrorist infrastructure.

During the encounter, an IDF combat soldier was severely injured, two additional combat soldiers and a non-commissioned officer were moderately injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF stated.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated following the incident: "I send wishes for a speedy recovery to our heroic soldiers who were wounded today in the clash in Rafah. The Hamas terrorist organization continues to violate the ceasefire agreement and carry out acts of terrorism against our forces. Our policy is clear: Israel will not tolerate the harming of IDF soldiers and will respond accordingly."