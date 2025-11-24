ארי שפיץ רוקד בחתונה מתוך האינסטגרם של ארי שפיץ

Sergeant (res.) Ari Spitz, a Givati soldier who was critically injured during the war and lost an arm and both legs, recently uploaded moving footage to his Instagram account.

The footage shows Spitz dancing at a wedding alongside his friends, using supports and prosthetics.

He captioned it, "When your friends make you keep up your exercise routine."

On February 27, 2024, while conducting a routine building search in Gaza's Zeitoun neighborhood, Spitz's unit encountered a concealed tunnel. Before evacuation could occur, it was detonated by enemy forces. The explosion killed two officers instantly and wounded ten others, including Spitz.

Spitz was initially presumed dead, but when the field doctor checked his pulse to confirm, he found a faint one and immediately ordered Spitz evacuated. Spitz was then airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent eight surgeries and received 35 units of blood while in a medically induced coma for six weeks.

Earlier this year, Spitz was honored at the wedding of a different friend, who was also injured in Gaza.